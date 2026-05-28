Karnataka Governor’s sudden Mumbai trip adds to CM change speculation

Bengaluru: Amid the escalating political drama over the possible resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has left Bengaluru, triggering intense political speculation across the state.

However, Congress sources indicated that the Governor’s absence from the city will not affect the resignation process, and Siddaramaiah is expected to submit his papers as scheduled at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Sources within the Congress party said that Siddaramaiah has been instructed to submit his resignation to the Governor’s office even though the Governor is currently out of Bengaluru. Party leaders maintained that there would be no change in the planned timeline and that all developments would proceed as per schedule.

The developments come amid heightened discussions within the Congress over a possible leadership change in Karnataka. The sudden late-night departure of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot from Bengaluru has further intensified political curiosity.

According to sources, the Governor departed from Kempegowda International Airport at around 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday and travelled to Mumbai. He reportedly stayed overnight in Mumbai and is expected to proceed to Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. There is currently no official information regarding his return to Bengaluru.

The Governor’s office has cited a family medical emergency as the reason for his sudden travel. However, the timing of the trip has raised several questions in political circles, especially because Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sought an appointment to meet the Governor.

Sources said on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah had requested an appointment with the Governor. In response, the Governor had reportedly agreed to meet him either at 11.30 a.m. or after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Governor’s leaving Bengaluru at this time has added to speculation. The sequence of events has fuelled further debate over the rapidly evolving political situation in the state. However, amid intense speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday dismissed reports of any “power-sharing” arrangement within the Congress party and asserted that no decision regarding a change of Chief Minister had been officially discussed.

Meanwhile, responding to the development, CM Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will speak about “everything” today. He is likely to address the media after the breakfast meeting with cabinet ministers at his official residence, Kaveri, in Bengaluru.



