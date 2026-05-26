Shivakumar welcomes SC order on Mekedatu project

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the Water Resources Ministry, on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Tamil Nadu’s review petition against the Mekedatu project, calling it “good news” for Karnataka.

Addressing the media at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said the state government was grateful to the Supreme Court for the order.

“The decision on the project now rests with the Central government. We are currently in the process of submitting the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR),” he added.

“The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition filed by Tamil Nadu regarding the Mekedatu project. This is good news for Karnataka. On behalf of the people of Karnataka, we express our gratitude to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Shivakumar stated that the apex court, in an earlier order, had already issued clear directions that Karnataka must release 177 TMC of water allocated to Tamil Nadu, subject to the stipulated conditions.

It may be noted that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project has remained a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the neighbouring state opposing the project over concerns related to Cauvery river water sharing.

The Mekedatu controversy revolves around Karnataka’s proposed balancing reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Karnataka argues that the project is essential to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and nearby regions, as well as to generate hydroelectric power. The state maintains that the project will not affect Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water and that it will comply with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award and the Supreme Court’s directions.

Tamil Nadu, however, has strongly opposed the project, alleging that the reservoir could reduce water flows to its farmers in the Cauvery delta region. It has been argued that Karnataka cannot proceed with the project without the consent of lower riparian states and necessary environmental clearances.

The dispute has led to repeated political and legal confrontations between the two states.



