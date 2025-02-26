Shri Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Vrinda, Dubai Concludes their Vimshathi Bhajanatya Sambhrama 2025

Dubai: Shri Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Vrinda, Dubai, UAE, colourfully concluded their 20th anniversary, “Vimshathi Bhajanatya Sambhrama 2025, recently at Al Nasr Leisureland, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE.

The mega event was celebrated by the Gaana Vimshathi classical music concert by young celebrity singer Ms Sooryagayathri and her team who presented variety of Bhajans which enthralled the large audience who gathered from different emirates of UAE. Further her first attempt song in tulu language on Kateel Amma was a real treat for all the listeners and now viral in social media. Later Ms Sooryagayathri and her team was felicitated by the Shri Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Vrinda, Dubai, in the presence of Sponsors , dignitaries and guests.

Nrithyabhajan competition was conducted as Kunitha Vimshathi included eight teams who created a traditional and divine atmosphere.All the teams actively performed without any age discrimination. Finally Shree Mahalakshmi team was declared as runnersup and Shree Bhavaani declared as winners.

Mythological dance performance was beautifully presented under the guidance of Vidhushi Roopa Kiran and her team added more colour to the celebration under Kunitha Vimshathi segment. Many Goddesses related to Karnataka was showcased in dance drama with a blend of Yakshagana, Tigerdance and Rathothsava which was highlighted.

Noted Dr. Arun Ullal, Vidhushi Rohini Ananth and Mrs Gopika Mayya had graced as Judges for the Nrithyabhajan competition .

Rajesh Kutthar, founder and conveyer of Shri Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Vrinda, Dubai, UAE, expressed his sincere gratitude to the sponsors, supporters, well-wishers and members for their efforts and dedication for successfully creating history in the first time by conducting “Vimshathi Bhajanatya Sambhrama 2025” in the UAE.