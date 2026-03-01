Siddaramaiah criticises US for ‘unwarranted’ attack on Iran, assures Kannadigas safe return

Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the United States’ “unwarranted” attack on Iran, while assuring that Kannadigas stranded in Arab countries would be brought back safely.

Speaking to reporters at Shivamogga airport, the Chief Minister said the Karnataka government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and return of Kannadigas stranded in “war-affected” regions of the Middle East.

He said around 30 people from Ballari are currently stranded in Arab countries and efforts are underway to bring them back. He added that Indians in Dubai are safe.

Siddaramaiah said discussions have been held with the Chief Secretary and the Resident Commissioner regarding the safety of Kannadigas living in Arab countries.

He noted that Dubai airport has been temporarily closed and arrangements will be made to bring stranded persons back to India once flight services resume.

He said Legislative Council member from JD(S), S.L. Bhoje Gowda, who is in Dubai, had spoken to him over the phone and informed that he is safe and staying in a hotel.

Condemning the US action, the Chief Minister said the attack on Iran was “unwarranted”. He said that while the United States speaks about peace on one hand, it engages in war on the other, calling it a contradictory stand.

He also expressed condolences and prayed for eternal peace for the soul of Iran’s President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed.

Siddaramaiah said he had personally spoken to Kannadigas stranded in Dubai due to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and reassured them of all necessary actions by the state for their safe return.

He added that the Chief Secretary has been instructed to remain in close coordination with External Affairs Ministry officials to monitor the situation and facilitate the safe return of those stranded.

The Chief Minister said it was reassuring that Kannadigas in Middle Eastern countries have taken shelter in safe locations. He urged people not to panic and assured that the government’s efforts to bring every stranded Kannadiga back safely would continue.

Responding to a question on a possible electricity tariff hike in April, Siddaramaiah said there is no such proposal before the state government at present.