Siddaramaiah does not stand for social justice: Deve Gowda ​

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the latter does not genuinely uphold the principles of social justice.​

Addressing the Greater Bengaluru JDS convention, the 93-year-old Deve Gowda remarked that the Chief Minister invokes the rhetoric of social justice primarily for political expediency.​

He further stated that Siddaramaiah must introspect and question his own commitment to these ideals, accusing him of using the concept selectively for political gain.​

Recalling past political developments, Deve Gowda noted that certain AHINDA leaders had played a role in the fall of Kumaraswamy’s government and had also attempted to weaken the JDS.​

In response to such circumstances, he said, the decision to align with the BJP was taken with his approval.​

He added that Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy (his son) is presently discharging his responsibilities effectively as a Union Minister, but alleged that the State Government has not been cooperative, citing issues related to Kudremukh and HMT.​

He emphasised that matters concerning the State’s interest should not be politicised and affirmed that Kumaraswamy continues his work with resolve.

He also highlighted the strength of the NDA alliance in Bihar, noting that PM Modi has reinforced Nitish Kumar’s leadership, fostering governance based on trust and stability.​

In contrast, he remarked that the Congress’s conduct towards JDS had eroded trust, compelling the party to join the NDA.​

Referring to the ‘Daridra Narayana’ rally, Deve Gowda criticised the Chief Minister for his absence at a crucial event organised to support a Muslim candidate, stating that such actions raise serious questions about his commitment to social justice.​

He pointed out that Siddaramaiah arrived only towards the conclusion of the programme, which, he argued, reflected a lack of seriousness on the issue.​

In a strongly worded observation, Deve Gowda described the present State Government as the worst he has witnessed in his six decades of political life.​

He asserted that public dissatisfaction is growing and that people are awaiting an opportunity to deliver a fitting response.​

He further stated that the JDS is fully prepared for the forthcoming elections, having already appointed coordinators across five divisions in Bengaluru city, and expressed confidence in the party’s organisational strength.​

Highlighting JDS’s contributions, he underscored that the party had championed women’s reservation, recalling that he had personally initiated discussions in Parliament during his tenure as Prime Minister.​

He noted that while the proposal did not materialise at the time, it has now been realised under PM Modi’s leadership.​

He also welcomed the decision to convene a special session of Parliament to deliberate further on women’s reservation.​

Concluding his address, Deve Gowda reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the party, stating that he remains ready to travel across the State to mobilise leaders and workers. ​

He called for unity within the party and expressed confidence that collective efforts would further strengthen its prospects in the State.​



