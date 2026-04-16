Siddaramaiah flags likely monsoon deficit, asks officials to brace for water stress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a monsoon deficit is expected in most districts of the state, barring five, and directed Deputy Commissioners to take precautionary measures to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water.

He was speaking at a meeting held under his chairmanship at the Vidhana Soudha, attended by district in-charge ministers, Deputy Commissioners, and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats, to review drinking water supply in rural and urban areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below-normal rainfall during the monsoon this year. While rainfall is expected to be normal in August, it is likely to be below normal in September.

The Chief Minister said Deputy Commissioners will be held accountable if there is any shortage of drinking water. He directed the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Urban Development departments to work in coordination.

He noted that during April–June, most districts in North Interior Karnataka are likely to experience more heatwave days than usual. He instructed officials to take necessary precautionary measures and to treat weather forecasts with due seriousness.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide shade and drinking water facilities for the public. He assured that there is no shortage of funds to ensure drinking water supply and said the Finance Department has already been instructed to release the necessary funds based on reports from Deputy Commissioners.

A total of 213 taluks and 2,410 gram panchayats have been identified as potentially facing drinking water shortages during the summer. Currently, 598 gram panchayats across 114 taluks are facing drinking water issues. Water is being supplied to 137 villages through 129 tankers, and 585 private borewells have been hired to supply water to 515 villages.

The meeting was informed that drinking water shortages may arise in 147 gram panchayats in Kalaburagi district, 114 in Bagalkote, 127 in Belagavi, 115 in Chikkamagaluru, 138 in Haveri, 130 in Mandya, 141 in Tumakuru, and 125 in Karwar.

At present, 27 urban local bodies are facing drinking water shortages, while 95 more have been identified as vulnerable. Water is being supplied to 145 wards through 57 tankers, and 22 borewells have been hired.

The Chief Minister said tanker supply should be used only in unavoidable circumstances and that priority should be given to hiring private borewells. If required, new borewells may be drilled.

Out of the total capacity of 14 major reservoirs in the state, 321.93 TMC of water is currently available, which is 36 per cent of the total capacity. During the same period last year, 330.35 TMC was available. At present, there is sufficient water in reservoirs for drinking purposes.

As the monsoon may be delayed, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure sufficient water availability in reservoirs for drinking purposes until mid-July.

He stressed that drinking water supply should be given priority over irrigation and directed officials to identify and repair leakages in reservoirs.