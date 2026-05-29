Siddaramaiah in state politics is a ‘hanging sword’ over DK Shivakumar: Former K’taka CM Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that caretaker CM Siddaramaiah’s decision to remain active in state politics would act as a “hanging sword” over the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, while asserting that the BJP would return to power on its own strength whenever elections are held in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Haveri, Bommai added that Siddaramaiah had a long political journey spanning over four decades and recalled his personal association with the veteran Congress leader.

“Siddaramaiah entered politics in 1983. He was very close to my father and had served as a Minister of State in my father’s Cabinet before later becoming a Cabinet Minister. When he launched the AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) movement, I was the only person from outside that social bloc who delivered a major speech in support,” the BJP leader said.

He also recalled extending political support to Siddaramaiah during difficult phases of his career, including during the 2007 by-election after Siddaramaiah left the JD-S and joined the Congress.

“Whenever Siddaramaiah faced difficult times, I supported him. But after he joined the Congress, our political ideologies diverged and we never politically aligned. Personally, however, we continue to share a good relationship,” he added.

Bommai described Siddaramaiah as a socialist leader with concern for backward communities and alleged that the Congress had insulted OBC leadership by replacing him as the Chief Minister.

“Congress has historically wronged backward classes, from the Mandal Commission days till now. Rahul Gandhi talks about caste census and OBC welfare, but the same party has removed an OBC Chief Minister. What commitment do they really have towards OBCs?” he asked.

He said the development had disappointed OBC communities across Karnataka and warned that the political consequences would be significant.

“Siddaramaiah may remain silent, but the people who understand his emotions will not stay quiet. There will definitely be political repercussions,” he added.

Bommai said the issue was not about political gain or loss for the BJP, but about the manner in which Congress treated leaders and communities that trusted Siddaramaiah.

“There was hope among Dalits that they would get an opportunity to become the Chief Minister. That hope too has now been shattered. Even minorities should not take Congress support for granted,” he added.

The BJP leader said that strengthening the party through social engineering and outreach to various communities would benefit the BJP politically in the coming years.

Responding to questions on the stability of the Congress government, Bommai said the state government currently enjoys a clear majority, but its future would depend on how Siddaramaiah’s supporters are accommodated in the state Cabinet and organisation.

“Even if elections are held tomorrow, the BJP is ready. Siddaramaiah saying he will remain in Karnataka politics is like a hanging sword. A hanging sword is more likely to fall,” he remarked.

Bommai also launched a sharp attack on the Congress government’s financial management, alleging that the state had accumulated nearly Rs 4 lakh crore in debt over the last three years without creating productive assets.

“They have borrowed heavily only to fund guarantee schemes. No assets have been created and no long-term revenue generation is happening,” he alleged.

Drawing parallels with past Karnataka leaders, Bommai said mass leaders in Congress were often sidelined by the Congress high command.

He cited the examples of Devaraj Urs, Veerendra Patil and Bangarappa.

He also referred to what he called Karnataka’s “seven-year syndrome”, claiming that several Chief Ministers who completed around seven years in power eventually lost office, including Nijalingappa, Devaraj Urs, Ramakrishna Hegde, and now Siddaramaiah’s case is also almost similar.



