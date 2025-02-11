Siddaramaiah inviting me to Global Investors’ meet declares his statesmanship: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday surprised political circles by showering praises on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP-led central government.

However, while delivering his inaugural address, quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Defence Minister Singh also stressed that, “The unity, integrity and progress of our country must always remain our highest priority.”

“We belong to different political parties and we are political opponents. Siddaramaiah’s magnanimous gesture to invite me eloquently declares his statesmanship. This raises limited constraints to work together in the spirit of fraternal ties which bind all of us,” Singh stated.

He further added, “His invitation and wise acceptance show that in the pursuit of the national interests we stand united unmindful of political differences.”

Rajnath further noted, “When I came to Bengaluru on Saturday I came to know Siddaramaiah’s injury. It is good to see him here. In politics, keeping your legs safe is very important. You have to be very mindful because you will stumbling blocks everywhere. Siddaramaiah is a seasoned politician and safely recovering all hurdles on his way. I am very confident that he will recover from this injury very quickly and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

The Defence Minister added that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he pioneered the tradition of hosting investors’ summit.

“Today, his initiative is embraced by almost every state in India which is a positive development of our economy. In the past, investors faced numerous challenges and one of the biggest hurdles was red tape. However, times have changed. Today, India no longer presents red tape to investors. Instead, we roll out the red carpet for them,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that this kind of cross-political party consensus on promoting investment plays a crucial role in reducing uncertainty for investors.

“As I invite all of you to invest in Karnataka, one of the most compelling value propositions is Bengaluru. As India’s technological capital, Bengaluru not only creates the future of India but also shares its innovation and progress at national and global scale,” he said.

He said that be it the Central government or the state government, everyone is an integral part of the Indian state.

“We thrive on the bedrock of constitutional values. These values remind us that while our political ideologies may differ when it comes to the development and progress of our nation, we rise above our differences and stand united on the common platform,” he said.

“I would like to remind everyone of the words of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, he once said, the governments will come and go; parties will get formed and disintegrated; but, this country should exist. His words serve as a timeless reminder that above all political differences, the unity, integrity and progress of our country must always remain our highest priority,” he stated.

The Defence Minister added that Indian constitutional values are deeply rooted in the rich history of political tolerance and acceptance of opposition.

“Our history presents numerous examples where even in times of war, between two rulers, battles were fought with honour adhering to established principles of warfare.

He added that more importantly, the defeated rulers were often treated with dignity and respect, adding that in many instances, their kingdoms were even restored to them.

“In India, historically, political rivalry was rarely seen as a matter of life and death. It was largely governed by ethics, mutual respect and deep-rooted sense of justice,” Rajnath Singh highlighted.



