Siddaramaiah is ‘authoritarian’: Union Minister Joshi on MUDA land case

Bengaluru: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi on Friday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is “authoritarian” and demanded his resignation following the MUDA land case controversy.

“In 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a ‘dictator’. In 2024, Siddaramaiah has become a dangerous ‘dictator’. He is ‘authoritarian’, ‘arrogant’ and ‘corrupt’. He got BJP workers arrested today. One day he may get arrested in the MUDA land case,” Joshi said while talking to the media persons at the BJP headquarters.

“What will Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who delivers a speech holding a copy of the Constitution, say about the MUDA case?” he said.

He said that the Karnataka government has indulged in “corruption” and “scams”.

“The Chief Minister has no ‘shame’, ‘honour’, and ‘dignity’. In 2023, he declared land value as Rs 8 crores and now he claims Rs 62 crores,” he said.

He said that if the Congress high command has any “command left”, they should immediately oust Siddaramaiah from his position.

He said that a direct investigation of the Chief Minister in the MUDA case is necessary. “Such large-scale corruption is not possible without his involvement. Mysuru is his hometown, and he is directly responsible for this case,” he said.

He said that in the MUDA land case, plots were sanctioned to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife on a 50:50 ratio basis.

“Even though the land was located in Kesare Layout in the outskirts, his wife was given a plot in the prestigious Vijayanagar area,” Joshi claimed.

On the Valmiki Corporation case, the Union Minister said that while the ED and CBI are investigating former ministers, the Chairman of the corporation has surrendered to the SIT.

“The Chief Minister, as the Finance Minister, is appropriately protecting the accused and is systematically working to safeguard them,” he said.