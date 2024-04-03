Siddaramaiah pens an emotional note as ex-PM Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday penned an emotional note recollecting the contributions of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the latter retired from Rajya Sabha.

“As Dr. Manmohan Singh bids adieu to the Rajya Sabha, marking the end of an era, it’s imperative to reflect on the indelible mark he has left on India’s history, both as an economist par excellence and a statesman of rare calibre.

“Dr. Singh’s tenure is a testament to the power of quiet determination and the profound impact of visionary leadership. At the heart of Dr. Singh’s legacy lies his revolutionary economic policy. As the architect of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, he ushered in reforms that propelled the nation onto the global stage, fostering unprecedented growth and development,” the Karnataka Chief Minister wrote in the note.

Siddaramaiah said that Manmohan Singh’s policies were not just transformative but were a beacon of hope for a country on the brink of financial uncertainty, illustrating his deep understanding of the complex global economic landscape.

“Dr. Singh’s mode of communication marked a significant shift from typical political discourse. Avoiding theatrics in favour of substance, he conveyed his messages with clear and meaningful depth, striking a chord with both colleagues and the broader public. His speeches were rich in insight, showcasing his deep understanding of the matters at hand.

“This straightforward approach, free from extravagance, highlighted a leader who placed governance above showmanship. Facing the media, Dr. Singh was the epitome of grace and respect. Even when confronted with challenging questions, he exhibited a composure that was both serene and confident, a rare quality in the often chaotic world of politics. His interactions were marked by an unwavering respect for the fourth estate, recognising its pivotal role in a vibrant democracy,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister further said that on the international front, former PM Manmohan Singh’s tenure was characterised by a nuanced foreign policy that navigated the complexities of global diplomacy with adept skill.

“His leadership played a key role in bolstering India’s ties with major international partners, creating an atmosphere of mutual respect and collaboration. Dr. Singh’s career was characterised by an absence of controversy, a testament to his integrity and dedication.

“A hard worker and an intellectual giant, he never sought the limelight, allowing his work to speak for itself. His approach was underpinned by a commitment to clean governance, visionary planning, and democratic values, setting a benchmark for future generations. Among his notable contributions was the landmark civil nuclear deal with the US, which not only marked a turning point in India-US relations but also opened new avenues for India’s energy security and technological advancement.

“His tenure serves as a beacon for future leaders, embodying the ethos of service, integrity, and dedication to the nation’s progress. We wish him a healthy and happy retirement life,” the note concluded.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has described Manmohan Singh as the “weakest” and “remote-controlled” PM.

“Dr Manmohan Singh had been a remote controlled PM and took orders from Sonia Gandhi. Even Rahul Gandhi never respected Dr Singh,” Bommai said.



