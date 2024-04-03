Toddler falls into open borewell in Karnataka’s Vijayapura, rescue operation underway



Vijayapura: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old toddler in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district fell into a newly drilled open bore well while playing in a field on Wednesday evening.

The child was identified as Satwik Mujagonda, the son of Shankarappa Mujagonda and Pooja Mujagonda and a resident of Lachchana village in Indi taluk of Vijayapura.

According to the police, the bore well was drilled on Tuesday in the agricultural land of his parents to provide water for sugarcane and lemon crops but its opening remained unclosed.

While playing and wandering on the land, the toddler fell into the bore well around 6 p.m.

The bore well was drilled to a depth of 400 feet and authorities suspect that the boy is stuck 15 to 20 feet down it.

Authorities have rushed to the spot and a joint rescue operation has been launched by the fire force and emergency services, police, and taluk officials.

Oxygen is being provided into the bore well.

A large number of people gathered at the spot upon hearing the news.

Large and Medium Industries Minister and district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil expressed shock over the incident and directed the district authorities to take up rescue operations swiftly and update him regularly. He also spoke to the District Commissioner and Superintendent of the Police over the phone and gave directions to monitor the rescue operation.



