Siddaramaiah rules out immediate leadership change, says will abide by any high command decision

Mysuru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ruled out any immediate leadership change in the state even as he asserted that the Congress government will complete its full five-year term successfully.

Interacting with the media at the Mysuru airport, Siddaramaiah also stated that he would abide by any decision taken by the party high command regarding leadership change, while adding that he has no information about any such move at present.

He also said he would travel to New Delhi if called by the party leadership. Following the conclusion of bypolls, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who is a strong contender for the post of the CM, visited Delhi and met the national leadership.

Immediately after this, a group of cabinet ministers, all loyal to CM Siddaramaiah, met the high command in Delhi and urged it to clear the confusion regarding the leadership. Senior MLAs were also planning to visit Delhi. Amid all these developments, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that there will be no change of the CM.

Kharge also agreed that there is pressure on him to become the CM of Karnataka.

Responding to a question on local body elections, Siddaramaiah said these elections will be conducted soon.

On the Sringeri election result and recount row, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP had engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” during the counting process.

He claimed that 255 valid votes polled in favour of Congress leader T. D. Rajegowda were declared invalid. He further alleged that the BJP, which was in power at the time of counting, manipulated ballot papers through officials, terming it a serious criminal act. He said the Sringeri result would be challenged in court.

On the victory in bye-elections, CM Siddaramaiah said: “Congress party’s welfare schemes have received strong public support, which has translated into a decisive victory for the party in the recent by-elections in the state.”

He said the results in the Davanagere South and Bagalkote bye-elections indicate that people have endorsed the government’s programmes.

He added that the opposition’s strategies would not succeed, alleging that they are resorting only to conspiracies.

On a question regarding the alleged lack of representation of Kannadigas in railway recruitment, Siddaramaiah said the examinations are conducted by the Central government and added that such actions reflect its attitude towards Kannadigas.