Annamalai meets BJP top brass; TN BJP chief to arrive in Delhi tomorrow

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday held a series of meetings with the party’s top leadership in New Delhi amid continuing speculation over his future role within the BJP and reports of his dissatisfaction with recent developments in the state unit.

Annamalai met BJP National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The discussions, which concluded on Tuesday, reportedly focused on the political situation in Tamil Nadu and Annamalai’s future course within the party.

According to sources, Annamalai briefed the senior leadership on recent political developments in the state and explained the reasons behind his reported contemplation of stepping away from the party. He is understood to have shared his concerns regarding recent organisational developments in the Tamil Nadu BJP and outlined his assessment of the party’s political challenges in the state.

The BJP leadership, sources said, advised Annamalai not to take any immediate decision and asked him to wait until further consultations are completed. Senior leaders are believed to have assured him that the issues he raised would be discussed internally before the party communicates its position.

The meetings assume significance amid growing political speculation over Annamalai’s future role after he stepped down as Tamil Nadu BJP president earlier this year. Although rumours regarding his dissatisfaction have intensified in recent days, neither Annamalai nor the BJP leadership has made any public statement on the details of the discussions.

Sources indicated that Annamalai is expected to remain in New Delhi until Wednesday evening, raising the possibility of additional meetings with senior leaders before his return to Chennai.

Meanwhile, the current Tamil Nadu BJP president, Nainar Nagenthran, is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Wednesday morning. Party sources said Nagenthran is expected to hold separate meetings with senior BJP leaders during his visit.

The timing of Nagenthran’s visit, immediately after Annamalai’s meetings with the central leadership, has triggered considerable political interest in Tamil Nadu. Though BJP leaders have maintained silence on the developments, the back-to-back consultations are being closely watched in the context of the party’s preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

With both Annamalai and Nagenthran engaging separately with the BJP high command in Delhi, speculation continues over possible organisational and political decisions concerning the Tamil Nadu unit in the coming weeks.