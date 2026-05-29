Siddaramaiah’s plane lands in Jaipur as Delhi weather disrupts flights

Jaipur: Adverse weather conditions in Delhi disrupted flight operations late Thursday, forcing several flights from across the country to divert to Jaipur International Airport.

Among the diverted aircraft was Karnataka’s outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s charter flight.

Siddaramaiah was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi when a sudden deterioration in the weather and poor visibility in the national capital led authorities to divert the flight to Jaipur.

The charter aircraft landed safely at Jaipur International Airport.

The outgoing Chief Minister was accompanied by nine people, including Karnataka Minister K.J. George and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Following the arrival of the Chief Minister’s flight, security arrangements at Jaipur Airport were strengthened.

Siddaramaiah resigned from his post on Thursday, triggering a wave of political speculation across his home state.

Responding to these discussions soon after his resignation, he made it clear that the decision was entirely voluntary and taken without any external pressure.

The Congress Legislature Party, along with the party’s High Command, will now decide on the next Chief Minister, party sources said.

Meanwhile, after submitting his resignation to the Governor’s Secretary, Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Addressing a packed press conference, he said he would stay grounded in state politics.

“I will remain in state politics. The people have elected me for five years, and two years are still left. Till then, I will work for the people of Karnataka and for the people of my constituency,” he added.

Asked about his future in politics, the Congress leader said he will remain active and fight communal forces.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Airport witnessed a surge in flight activity as multiple aircraft bound for Delhi were rerouted due to bad weather.

Air India flight AI-1837, operating from Coimbatore to Delhi, was among the first to be diverted to Jaipur.

It was followed by Air India Express flight IX-1671 from Mumbai to Delhi, Air India’s Colombo-Delhi international flight AI-278, and IndiGo flight 6E-6150 from Guwahati to Delhi.

The sudden diversions led to heightened activity at Jaipur Airport late at night.

Airport authorities and Air Traffic Control coordinated closely to ensure the safe landing and management of all diverted flights.

Officials also made arrangements to facilitate passenger safety and convenience during the unexpected diversions.

According to the Meteorological Department, strong winds, dust storms, and reduced visibility in the Delhi-NCR region disrupted air traffic, prompting airlines to use Jaipur as an alternate landing destination.

Flight operations to Delhi are expected to resume normally once weather conditions improve and visibility is restored.



