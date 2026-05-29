Pralhad Joshi attacks Congress over Siddaramaiah exit, calls it ‘insult to OBCs’

Mangaluru: Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party following the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the move was an insult to the OBC community and a reflection of the party’s internal instability.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Joshi said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation is a gift given by LoP Rahul Gandhi to the OBC community.”

He accused the Congress leadership of humiliating an OBC leader despite repeatedly claiming to stand for backward classes.

“Every day, Congress leaders speak loudly about OBCs. But today, they have removed and humiliated the only OBC Chief Minister they had,” Joshi alleged.

The Union Minister pointed out that among the four states ruled by the Congress, Chief Ministers in three states belong to upper castes, while Siddaramaiah was the only OBC Chief Minister.

“Now even that lone OBC Chief Minister has been destabilised by the Congress party,” he charged.

Joshi further alleged that the Congress only speaks about OBC welfare for political convenience while continuing to sideline leaders from backward communities.

“The Congress party chants the OBC slogan only for name’s sake. Its actions are completely different,” he said.

Describing the Congress as a party marked by instability and confusion, Joshi claimed that Karnataka had witnessed three years of internal conflict and administrative disorder under the Congress government.

“Anarchy, instability, mistrust, and confusion are the guarantees of the Congress party. Karnataka has witnessed the peak of internal conflict and instability over the last three years,” he alleged.

Drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s treatment of former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerendra Patil, Joshi accused LoP Rahul Gandhi of similarly humiliating Siddaramaiah.

“Just as Rajiv Gandhi humiliated Veerendra Patil by removing him from the Chief Minister’s post, LoP Rahul Gandhi has now humiliated Siddaramaiah by forcing him out of office,” he said.

Joshi also criticised Siddaramaiah’s farewell remarks, blaming the Centre for the state’s financial condition.

He said it was wrong to shift the blame onto the Union government while the Congress government itself had weakened Karnataka’s economy through “unscientific guarantee schemes” and attempts to satisfy the party high command.

He alleged that the state government repeatedly increased the prices of several commodities and raised fuel prices three times, despite there being no shortage, thereby burdening the common people.

“The Congress high command and LoP Rahul Gandhi used Siddaramaiah like an ATM,” Joshi alleged.

The Union Minister further stated that the Centre had repeatedly provided detailed clarifications regarding financial assistance to Karnataka under schemes and grants, including Jal Jeevan Mission, the 15th Finance Commission allocations, GST compensation, and other economic support measures.

“Despite repeated clarifications from the Centre regarding fund releases, blaming the Union government is not correct,” Joshi said.



