Congress high command to decide Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan



Jaipur: The first meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, after its defeat in the Rajasthan assembly elections, was held on Tuesday at the party headquarters here, in which a resolution was passed to leave the decision to pick the Leader of the Opposition on the party high command.

All the MLAs of the party attended the meeting. During this, all three supervisors took one-to-one feedback.

Congress MLA from Ramgarh and former national secretary Zuber Khan has raised questions regarding the defeat of Congress.

In the meeting, the party’s next strategy was discussed and issues related to the defeat were discussed. The issue of corruption also came up in the elections. There was a demand to fix the responsibility of senior leaders for the defeat. During this, supporters of Sachin Pilot raised slogans at the state Congress headquarters.

Zuber Khan said, “We could not take our plans to the lower level, that is why we lost the elections. The real strength of the party is the workers. If importance is given to agencies instead of workers, it will be a loss. BJP’s Balmukund Acharya, who won from Hawamahal, yesterday said about the removal of the meat shop that this is not a democratic process. We are born in this soil, don’t teach us.”

After the meeting, outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “We will accept whoever the high command makes the leader of the legislative party. This is our tradition, which we will carry out.” Despite the defeat in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the vote share of Congress has not reduced anywhere. This is a good sign for Congress. There will be discussion regarding the results of the elections, he added.

On his role in Congress, he said, “My role will be that I will work like an ordinary worker. It is not a matter of position.” He said that all the newly elected MLAs have been requested to start preparing for the Lok Sabha elections from now on.