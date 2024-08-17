KPCC Spokesperson Veronica Cornelio Slams Governor’s Decision to Grant Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: Veronica Cornelio, the spokesperson for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has strongly condemned the Governor’s decision to grant prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling it a conspiracy to topple the government through “Operation Lotus”.

Cornelio accused the Governor of acting like a “puppet” of the central government, alleging that the BJP-led central government has been using governors to destabilize non-BJP state governments. She cited examples of similar actions in Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Cornelio claimed that the BJP is frustrated with the popular guarantee schemes of the Siddaramaiah-led government and is using the governor to grant prosecution based on a false complaint. She pointed out that requests for prosecution against other leaders, including HD Kumaraswamy and Shashikala Jolle, have been pending for months. At the same time, the governor showed “excessive interest” in the complaint against Siddaramaiah.

Cornelio questioned the moral right of the BJP to demand Siddaramaiah’s resignation, citing the Muda scam and the involvement of BJP leaders. She concluded that the allegations against Siddaramaiah were baseless and part of a political conspiracy by the BJP for propaganda. With the support of the state’s people, Cornelio asserted that there was no need for Siddaramaiah to resign.