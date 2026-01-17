Singer B Praak receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Mohali: Singer B Praak has reportedly received a death threat from a person claiming to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the caller allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore and warning of serious consequences if the demand is not met, officials said on Saturday.

The accused threatened the Punjabi-Bollywood singer with death, saying that if the money was not paid, Praak would be “buried in the ground”.

The matter has now been reported to the police, and an investigation is underway.

As per a complaint filed with the Mohali police, the initial contact was made on January 5, when a call was placed to Punjabi singer Dilnoor, who is associated with B Praak.

However, Dilnoor was unable to answer the call at that time.

The following day, Dilnoor received another call from a foreign number. Finding the call suspicious after answering it briefly, he immediately disconnected. Shortly thereafter, he received a voice message from the same number.

In the audio message, the caller allegedly identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and demanded Rs 10 crore from B Praak.

“Pass this message to B Praak that we want 10 crore. You have one week’s time. Go to any country you want, but if anyone associated with him is found nearby, we will cause damage,” the message said.

The caller further escalated the threat, warning that if the demand was not fulfilled, they would “reduce him to dust,” referring to B Praak.

The message has since been shared with the police as part of the complaint.

Following the incident, Dilnoor submitted a written complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali.

Police officials said they have taken cognisance of the matter and are conducting further investigation to trace the source of the calls and verify the identity of the caller.

B Praak is a well-known Indian singer, music director, composer and music producer associated with both the Punjabi and Hindi music industries.

He began his career as a music producer and earned widespread recognition for composing several hit Punjabi tracks before making a successful transition to singing.

He later debuted as a singer with the popular song “Mann Bharrya”, which marked a major turning point in his career.

B Praak has also frequently collaborated with lyricist Jaani, and the duo has delivered numerous successful songs that have resonated with audiences across languages.