SIP inflows hit three-month high in June; Gold ETF inflows surge over 570 pc

New Delhi: Mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows touched a three-month high of Rs 31,781 crore in June — an increase of 3 per cent month-on-month and 17 per cent from a year ago — despite volatile market conditions amid West Asia conflict.

In addition, SIP contributions increased by Rs 827 crore from Rs 30,954 crore in May.

On a year-on-year basis, inflows rose by Rs 4,512 crore from Rs 27,269 crore recorded in June 2025.

According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a sharp turnaround, attracting net inflows of Rs 3,443.23 crore in June, up 570 per cent against an outflow of Rs 725 crore in May.

Meanwhile, other ETFs also remained in demand, receiving net inflows of Rs 13,237.76 crore during the month.

Moreover, the equity-orientated mutual fund schemes also witnessed robust investor interest, with net inflows rising nearly 26 per cent month-on-month to Rs 28,973.41 crore in June from Rs 22,907.77 crore in May, according to the AMFI data.

The equity mutual fund category mobilised Rs 67,600.90 crore during the month, while redemptions stood at Rs 38,627.49 crore.

Among equity schemes, mid-cap funds attracted the highest net inflow of Rs 6,090.17 crore, followed by small-cap funds at Rs 5,601.96 crore and flexi-cap funds at Rs 5,231.31 crore.

Large and mid-cap funds received net inflows of Rs 4,321.32 crore, while multi-cap funds attracted Rs 3,070.26 crore. Large-cap funds saw net inflows of Rs 2,067.48 crore.

Sectoral and thematic funds garnered net inflows of Rs 1,469.26 crore, followed by focused funds at Rs 1,118.18 crore and value/contra funds at Rs 686.79 crore.

The assets under management (AUM) of equity-orientated schemes stood at Rs 37.34 lakh crore as of June 30, while Gold ETF average AUM stood at Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

The industry’s total assets under management stood at Rs 82.22 lakh crore at the end of June, while the total number of mutual fund folios rose to 27.86 crore.