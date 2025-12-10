‘Sit and decide who is CM’: BJP’s stern jab at Cong-led K’taka govt amid leadership tussle

Belagavi: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Wednesday criticised the Congress-led government in the state over the leadership tussle, stressing that the members of the grand old party should first sit down, and decide who is the Chief Minister.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Ashoka said: “If a king takes one step forward, soldiers take two. But here there is no leadership. One MLA says Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is the ‘Chief Minister’. There is a confusion about the leadership. Eating ‘idli vada’ won’t solve problems. Saying ‘I am CM’ on streets doesn’t bring dignity to the Chief Minister’s post. Sit properly and decide who is CM.”

Talking about transgenders, he said: “Society looks down on them a lot. Therefore, the government should consider providing at least 0.5 per cent reservation for transgenders.”

About the plight and issues of the North Karnataka region, Ashoka stated: “The problems of North Karnataka are mentioned in the Dr. Nanjundappa report. Last time in the Assembly, CM Siddaramaiah said he would give a report in six months. A committee was formed under Prof. Govindarao, but even after 12 months, the report has not come.”

“Under KKRDB funding, Rs 900 crore was to be given for building district taluk hospitals, PHCs, CHCs. Where is the progress on that?” Ashoka questioned.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke about industrial promotion. But 216 factories are still in the establishment stage. Under the commerce and industries department, 221 factories are in the same situation. Cotton factory development, tourism development, raising the Almatti reservoir to 224 meters by acquiring 73,603 acres, etc., were mentioned. But none of these have been implemented,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that to implement the project of raising the Almatti reservoir, guarantee schemes need to be suspended or 20 per cent fund cuts in all departments are required, as suggested by the Finance Department.

“This proposal has also gone to the Cabinet. It proposes cuts of Rs 2,176 crore in urban development, Rs 874 crore in rural development, and Rs 833 crore in scheduled caste welfare. Now, CM Siddaramaiah must act as per his word. No minister has gone to North Karnataka. Such ministers should be changed,” he said.

Ashoka further said that Rs 26,578 crore was allocated to the rural development department, of which Rs 7,049 crore has been released, and only 19.63 per cent has been spent.

“Rs 2,440 crore was given to the Forest Department, Rs 1,215 crore released, and Rs 791 crore spent. Rs 270 crore to youth empowerment, Rs 145 crore released, and Rs 40 crore (14 per cent) spent. Rs 3,157 crore to planning department, Rs 1,081 crore (19 per cent) spent. Rs 26,678 crore to urban development, Rs 5,366 crore (19 per cent) spent. Money is being saved in all departments,” he claimed.

He also said that “in Kalyana Karnataka, in 2024-25, fifty-three degree colleges have had zero results”.

“Five Morarji Desai residential schools also have zero results. The Chief Minister said he would fill 21,000 teacher posts, but that hasn’t happened. In this region, 50,244 children are malnourished. While per capita income in Bengaluru is Rs 7 lakh, in Kalaburagi it is Rs 1.43 lakh,” he said.

“Water from the Tungabhadra reservoir gate flowed to Andhra Pradesh. This problem occurred because 33 gates were not installed. When I visited, the contractors said Rs 12 crore bill has not been paid. Despite padayatras and bandhs, the government did not take action. Due to this, two crops have been lost. Therefore, Rs 25,000 per acre compensation should be provided,” Ashoka demanded.