Sangh Parivar Activist Arrested in Connection with Nallur Slaughterhouse Case

Karkala: Local law enforcement officials have apprehended a Sangh Parivar activist in connection with the ongoing investigation into an illegal slaughterhouse operation in Nallur, within the jurisdiction of the Karkala Rural Police Station. The arrest follows a raid conducted on November 12, which initially led to the detention of a couple accused of running the illicit facility.

The individual taken into custody has been identified as Shivaprasad alias Annu Madivala, a 28-year-old resident of Nallur. Shivaprasad’s arrest stems from allegations that he sold a cow and a calf to Ashraf Ali and his wife, the couple previously apprehended for operating the unauthorised slaughterhouse.

The initial raid on November 12 resulted in the arrest of Ashraf Ali and his wife, who were accused of engaging in illegal slaughtering activities at their residence in Nallur. After these arrests, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organised a demonstration, asserting that the cow and calf in question had been stolen, slaughtered, and the resulting meat sold. The protesting groups further demanded government seizure of the property where the alleged illegal slaughtering took place.

As the police investigation progressed, authorities interrogated Ashraf Ali and his wife. During the course of questioning, the couple implicated Shivaprasad, identifying him as the individual who sold them the cow and calf. Based on this information, the police proceeded to arrest Shivaprasad. He was subsequently presented before the court to face charges related to the case.

According to police statements, Shivaprasad had acquired the cow and calf from an external source before selling them to Ashraf Ali. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing, with authorities seeking to uncover the full extent of the illegal operation and any additional individuals involved.