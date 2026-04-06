Sitapur fire: CM Yogi orders relief, Rs 4 lakh each for kin of victims

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the fire incident in Sitapur district that claimed three lives and directed officials to expedite relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures.

The incident occurred on April 4 in Saraiyan Chalakapur village in the Mahmudabad tehsil, where a major fire broke out, leading to the death of three persons. The tragedy prompted an immediate response from the state government.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister, soon after being informed about the incident, directed the concerned officials to ensure that relief and rescue operations are carried out without delay. He also asked the administration to extend all necessary assistance to the affected families.

Acting on these directions, the district administration moved swiftly and provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The amount has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in accordance with government norms, ensuring that the affected families receive immediate support.

Officials said that following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the administration has remained fully engaged on the ground, coordinating relief efforts and monitoring the situation closely.

The focus has been on providing timely assistance and ensuring that no procedural delays hinder the support being extended to the victims’ families.

In addition to the financial relief, steps have also been initiated for the rehabilitation of the affected families. The process of providing houses under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme has begun.

Departments concerned have been directed to complete all necessary formalities at the earliest so that eligible beneficiaries can be provided housing support without delay.

Officials added that the administration has been put on alert in view of the incident and continues to remain present at the site. Relief work is ongoing, and efforts are being made to ensure that all those affected receive the required assistance.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities said that appropriate steps will be taken based on the findings to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

It has also been learned that the administration is extending all possible support to the affected families while overseeing relief and follow-up measures.