TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna targets DMK leadership, alleges ‘family dominance’

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) election campaign general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accusing the DMK leadership of promoting family interests at the cost of senior party leaders and alliance partners ahead of the Assembly elections.

Arjuna alleged that Stalin had sidelined his sister and sitting MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in favour of his son-in-law V. Sabareesan. He further claimed that the Chief Minister was simultaneously positioning his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for greater political responsibility, reinforcing what he described as “growing family dominance” within the party.

“Senior leaders who have contributed significantly to the party, including Kanimozhi and general secretary Duraimurugan, are being pushed aside,” Arjuna said, alleging that key decisions were increasingly being taken by a close-knit inner circle.

He also criticised the DMK’s candidate selection process, claiming that nominations were largely restricted to individuals backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabareesan. According to him, this approach had created dissatisfaction within the party and uncertainty among alliance partners.

Arjuna pointed out that key allies, including the Congress, were yet to finalise candidates in several constituencies, suggesting that internal dynamics within the DMK-led alliance were affecting coordination on the ground.

Drawing comparisons with political developments in Bihar, the TVK leader alleged that dominant parties often weaken their allies over time. He cited the example of smaller parties like the MDMK contesting under the DMK’s symbol, arguing that such arrangements dilute their independent political identity.

Taking aim at alliance choices, Arjuna criticised the inclusion of the DMDK in the DMK-led front, stating that it contradicted the ideological legacy of its founder, the late Vijayakanth. He added that such political alignments could undermine the party’s original vision.

He further alleged that pressure tactics were being employed against smaller allies and leaders, including VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, in shaping both candidate selection and electoral strategies.

Expressing confidence in TVK’s prospects, Arjuna said the party had fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies and claimed that a significant portion of the AIADMK’s traditional vote base — around 25 per cent — had shifted towards TVK.

Alleging electoral malpractice, he accused the DMK of offering cash incentives to voters, claiming amounts of up to Rs 10,000 per vote. He asserted that TVK would not engage in such practices and called for administrative reshuffles, particularly in the police force, to ensure free and fair elections.