Six killed in two road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Six people were killed and 16 others injured in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Four people were killed and six others injured when a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Yetturallapadu village in Kotabommali mandal.

According to police, the vehicle carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

Police and the patrolling staff of the highway rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

The pilgrims were heading to the Srisailam temple for darshan.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Singh Tomar (65), Singh Pawar (60), Kusal Singh (62) and Santoshi Bai (62).

The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Narsannapet.

According to police, the pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were heading to Srisailam after visiting Puri in neighbouring Odisha.

Police suspect that the MUV driver dozed off, resulting in the collision.

In another accident, two people were killed and 10 others injured when a private bus was hit by a truck in Nandyal district.

The accident occurred near Perayapalem in Allagadda mandal when the bus was involved in a collision with two trucks.

The bus, heading towards Puducherry from Hyderabad, hit a truck. Another truck rammed into the bus from behind.

Two passengers sitting on the rear seats were killed and 10 others were injured. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical.

In another accident, passengers of a travel bus had a narrow escape when the bus skidded off the road near Gannavaram in Krishna district. The accident occurred on Chennai-Kolkata highway when the bus driver tried to avoid a collision with a truck.

Passengers were reported to be safe but the front portion of the bus was damaged. The bus was heading to Amalapuram from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile in another accident, one person died and another injured in a fire accident at biodiesel bunk in Palnadu district

The accident occurred at Palvai Junction in Rentachintala mandal.

A person was burnt alive while another was injured. Fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

The deceased was identified as Rasheed, an employee of the bank. The injured was admitted to government hospital at Macherla.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation. Short circuit is suspected to be caused of the fire.



