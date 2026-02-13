Six-year-old killed as speeding car ploughs into pedestrians in Lucknow; Class 12 student held

New Delhi: A six-year-old boy was killed and five others, including two women, were injured after a speeding car, driven by a Class 12 student, ploughed into pedestrians in Lucknow, triggering shock and outrage in the area.

The incident took place on Thursday evening on Kanpur Road in front of the Hanuman temple at Banthra. Police said five people were seriously injured in the accident, and the child later succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The injured have been identified as Arman (12); Awadh Bihari (42), son of Durgadeen; Sadhana Verma (35), wife of Sanjay Patel; Meena Devi (60), wife of Bhimshankar; and Dikshant Patel (6), son of Sanjay Patel.

Dikshant Patel, aged around six, died while undergoing treatment.

Police said the accused driver has been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Sohramau in Unnao’s Ballukheda area and is now arrested. He is a Class 12 student. Officials said the student is an adult, as per the police.

The accident involved a Swift car bearing a Kanpur registration number. Preliminary investigation suggests that the crash occurred while the accused was returning from a farewell party.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Officials further revealed that he allegedly dropped off a female passenger at an undisclosed location before disappearing.

Auto driver Awadh Bihari, one of the injured, recounted the terrifying moments. He said he was hit by the vehicle and suffered severe head injuries. He added that doctors have asked for a City scan.

Nitin, the son of Awadh Bihari, said that around 6 p.m., the police were informed about the accident.

Dr Meera Arya said that on Thursday evening, the car met with an accident near the road in front of the hospital.

“Five people came in an injured condition. The condition of the child was critical. The child was immediately referred to the medical emergency, and the rest of the people were admitted,” she said.

The case has also drawn uncomfortable comparisons with the recent Kanpur Lamborghini crash, where the accused Shivam Mishra was granted bail within hours of arrest. That episode has already intensified debate around road safety enforcement in Uttar Pradesh.