Skinathon: A Walk for Skin Health Held in Mangalore

Mangalore: The Karavali Dermatology Society (KDS), in collaboration with the Indian Association of Dermatologists Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) Karnataka, the Department of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangalore, successfully organized an event titled “SKINATHON: A Walk for Skin Health.” This initiative aimed to raise awareness regarding the perils of skin quackery, emphasizing the critical need for professional dermatological consultations.

The well-attended event saw over 100 participants walking from IMA Mangalore to the Father Muller Medical College Ground. The Mangalore City Police provided significant support, ensuring traffic management along the busy route and facilitating the smooth conduct of the walkathon.

The proceedings began with a warm welcome from Dr. Rochelle Monteiro, President of KDS, who underscored the importance of seeking treatment from qualified professionals rather than resorting to unverified methods. “Skin health is not something to be experimented with; it requires the expertise of trained dermatologists,” she stated. Dr. Jessy D’Souza, President of IMA Mangalore, also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the commitment of the medical community to educate the public about skin health.

The walkathon was ceremoniously flagged off by Dr. Manjunath Shenoy, former National President of IADVL, along with Dr. Narendra Kamath, Community Dermatology Coordinator. Esteemed senior dermatologists, including Dr. Jerome Pinto, Dr. Pramod Kumar, Dr. Gatha Upadya, Dr. Manohar Revankar (IMA), Dr. Derek Lobo (former WHO consultant), and Dr. Kashinath Nayak were also in attendance, highlighting the event’s significance.

Organizers Dr. Prajna Shetty, Secretary of KDS, and Dr. Anusha D’Souza, Treasurer of KDS, coordinated the event’s logistics, including the distribution of awareness pamphlets that underscored the importance of consulting qualified dermatologists for skin and hair disorders.

The management of Father Muller Medical College was acknowledged for their unwavering support in facilitating the event. The organizers expressed gratitude to all participants, which included dermatologists, medical consultants, IMA members, postgraduate and undergraduate medical students, as well as the general public, for their engagement in this crucial initiative aimed at enhancing skin health awareness in the community.



