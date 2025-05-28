Smart Meter Project: Transparent Process, Zero Corruption – A Firm Commitment to Accountability and Development – M.Lakshman

Smart Meter Project: Transparent Process, Zero Corruption – A Firm Commitment to Accountability and Development – KPCC Spokesperson M.Lakshman

Bangalore: In light of the ongoing misinformation campaign led by BJP leader Dr Ashwath Narayan and JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) categorically states that the Smart Meter Project in Karnataka is fully transparent, legally compliant, and aimed solely at improving energy accountability.

Speaking at a press conference held at the KPCC Office, party spokesperson M. Lakshman addressed the unfounded allegations, clarified procedural details, and reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to clean governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Energy Minister K.J. George.

Key Facts on the Smart Meter Project

1. Initiated by the Central Government

• The concept of smart meters was introduced by the Central

Government through an amendment to the Electricity Act in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

• The primary goal is to prevent electricity theft and leakage through the use of advanced metering solutions.

2. Statewide Compliance with KERC Guidelines

• In 2022, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) issued a directive mandating the installation of smart meters.

• The directive does not require replacing all three crore meters in Karnataka; it applies only to new and temporary connections, particularly in cases where over 1.5 lakh homes are without completion certificates.

3. Transparent Tender Process

• Three companies participated in the tender: Rajashree Electricals, V.R. Patil, and Sahyadri Enterprises.

• Sahyadri Enterprises was disqualified for non-compliance and incomplete documentation.

• Rajashree Electricals was selected based on eligibility and compliance with KERC standards.

• No company in the tender is blocked — BJP’s allegations in this regard are false.

4. Project Cost Clarification

• Cost per smart meter: ₹4,998

• Monthly maintenance: ₹75 per meter

• Initial rollout: 800,000 meters in BESCOM, not statewide

• Total project cost: ₹1,500 crore (not ₹15,698 crore as alleged)

• Option for upfront 10-year maintenance payment: ₹9,000 per meter

• Comparable rates in BJP-ruled states:

• Gujarat: ₹6,775

• Maharashtra: ₹6,700

• Madhya Pradesh: ₹5,357

• Karnataka’s rate is among the lowest in the country

BJP’s Allegations are Politically Motivated

BJP leader Dr Ashwath Narayan has falsely claimed a ₹15,698 crore scam, citing ₹900 as the cost of a smart meter. In reality, ₹900 is the central subsidy component under the Revised Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) — not the meter’s full cost.

Ironically, it was the previous BJP government in Karnataka that opted out of the RDSS scheme, citing their inability to continue the farmer-free power scheme alongside it. Today, they attempt to mislead the public using the same scheme they once opposed.

Clarification from KPCC Leadership

Ramesh Babu, President of the KPCC Media and Communication Department, stated:

“Ashwath Narayan is making baseless claims. If he believes the meters can be procured for ₹900, let him present the vendor and proposal in writing. We will arrange for him to meet the Chief Minister personally.” He further challenged Dr. Narayan to clarify his alleged association with Sahyadri Enterprises, whose bid was disqualified.

Targeting of Energy Minister K.J. George

KPCC Political Secretary Deepak Thimmaya noted:

“Time and again, BJP has unfairly targeted Minister K.J. George, not because of wrongdoing, but because of his minority background. Allegations from past cases have been proven baseless. George has served with integrity and earned respect within and outside the party.”

He also criticized BJP’s efforts to stall development, alleging that the party is trying to block this project to deny Karnataka its share of GST and central grants.

BJP’s Double Standards

The BJP has awarded contracts to blacklisted companies, such as BCSIT, in 23 other states, yet it accuses the Congress government in Karnataka of wrongdoing in a transparent and compliant process. In Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, the cost per meter is significantly higher than in Karnataka, yet these states face no such criticism from BJP leaders.

Congress Government’s Commitment

The KPCC reiterates that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress government is fully committed to:

• Transparent execution of infrastructure and public utility projects

• Strict adherence to regulatory and legal frameworks

• Ensuring affordability, accountability, and public participation

• Fighting misinformation and political blackmail

We urge the public and media to rely on facts and verified data. The Congress government will continue serving the people of Karnataka with honesty, dedication, and transparency.