Social Activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi Remanded to Judicial Custody for 14 Days

Udupi: Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, a social activist and founder-president of the Rashtriya Hindu Jagarana Vedike, has been placed in 14 days of judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh.

Timarodi was produced before the Brahmavar Taluk Mobile Court on Thursday by the Brahmavar Police after being taken into custody. The court rejected the bail application submitted by his legal representatives and ordered that he be held in judicial custody. A hearing on the bail plea is now scheduled for August 23.

The case originates from a complaint filed by Rajeev Kulal, President of the Udupi Rural BJP Mandal, who alleged that Timarodi employed abusive language against Santosh on social media platforms. Kulal further contended that Timarodi’s statements were insulting and intended to incite animosity among different religious and communal groups.

According to authorities, Brahmavar Police had previously issued two notices to Timarodi, requesting his presence for questioning. After Timarodi allegedly ignored these notices, police officers arrived at his residence in Ujire on Thursday morning and escorted him to the police station. Under the supervision of Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, a team of officers reportedly interrogated Timarodi from the afternoon until evening before formally placing him under arrest. Following a medical examination at the Brahmavar Community Health Centre, he was presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Speaking to the media, Timarodi’s counsel, Vijaya Vasu, stated that the police had recorded Timarodi’s statement. He also noted that Timarodi suffers from high blood pressure and has been prescribed medication. Vasu highlighted the potential severity of the charges, indicating that the sections invoked carry a maximum punishment of up to seven years. He acknowledged the current judicial custody order until August 23 and the difficulty in securing bail at this stage due to the application of non-bailable sections. However, Vasu expressed optimism that bail would be granted at the upcoming hearing on Monday, stating, “We are confident that on Monday, bail will be granted to Timarodi. We will make every sincere effort to secure it.”

Vasu further argued that B.L. Santosh himself has not filed a complaint. He also pointed out that despite the video circulating since August 16, no significant incidents have occurred. Vasu also noted that only two non-bailable sections have been applied, which carry a maximum penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine, and there has been no disturbance of public peace.