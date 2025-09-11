Social Harmony and Peace Emphasized at Mother Teresa Commemoration in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Mangaluru, hosted a significant district-level program at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on Thursday, commemorating the 28th Anniversary of the Passing of St. Mother Teresa. Under the theme “Threats to Coexistence: Challenges Before Democracy,” the event drew a diverse assembly of dignitaries and community members, underscoring the enduring relevance of Mother Teresa’s message of peace and service.

Dr. K. Shareefa offered profound reflections on the life of St. Mother Teresa, presenting her as an exemplary figure who dedicated herself to serving humanity. She highlighted the ongoing impact of Mother Teresa’s congregation in propagating a message of kindness and peace, inspiring continued acts of benevolence worldwide.

Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore, emphasized that Mother Teresa found profound fulfillment in serving the impoverished, even when faced with adversity. He urged the audience to actively promote unity and peace in the present, stating, “Yesterday is gone, tomorrow is unknown, but today is in our hands. Let us take a step today towards unity and peace.”

During the program, K. Kariya Mangala Jyothi, a distinguished recipient of the Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Award, was honored for his steadfast advocacy for the needy and his consistent support for the Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike. His contributions were recognized as embodying the spirit of selfless service championed by Mother Teresa.

The commemoration commenced with a formal welcome by Santosh D’Souza Bajpe, President of Catholic Sabha, followed by the solemn rendition of the State Anthem. Attendees then paid floral tribute in remembrance of St. Mother Teresa, honoring her legacy of compassion.

Prof. Purushothama Bilimale delivered the keynote address, providing a comprehensive analysis of the theme “Threats to Coexistence: Challenges Before Democracy.” He cautioned against the gradual erosion of fundamental values such as peace and harmony, while emphasizing the potential dangers of division motivated by political agendas. “Our differences should be our strength, not a reason for division,” he stated, citing examples of historical leaders who contributed to India’s rich and diverse cultural landscape.

Roy Castelino, President of the Vedike, reminded the attendees of Mother Teresa’s unwavering commitment to selfless service, emphasizing, “One should help others, even those who wrong us, without expecting anything in return.” His words served as a call to action, encouraging all present to emulate Mother Teresa’s example in their daily lives.

he gathering was attended by a distinguished array of individuals, including Stany Alvares, President of Konkani Sahitya Academy; Msgr. Fr. Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese; Munir Katipalla; Fr. Rupesh Madtha; Stany Lobo; Dr. Krishnappa Konchady; K. Kariya Mangala Jyothi; Dolphy D’Souza; Dr. Sumathi S. Hegde; and Fr. J.B. Saldanha, PRO of Mangalore Diocese. Their presence underscored the broad community support for the values promoted by Mother Teresa and the Vedike.

In conjunction with the speeches and felicitations, an exhibition of books chronicling the life and work of St. Mother Teresa was organized, further disseminating her powerful message of compassion and service to a wider audience.

St. Mother Teresa, widely revered as the “Mother of Humanity,” dedicated her life to serving the poor, the sick, and the marginalized. Born in Skopje, Macedonia, she arrived in India at the age of 21 and subsequently established the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. Today, the organization comprises over 4,500 sisters serving in 135 countries globally. Her unwavering dedication earned her the Nobel Peace Prize, and she was canonized as a saint in 2016, solidifying her place as an icon of selfless service.

The St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, established eight years ago, serves as a secular platform committed to promoting progressive thought and harmony within the community. The Vedike organizes a variety of inclusive events, including Samarasya Deepavali, Harmony Christmas, Harmony Iftar, and Unity Dasara, promoting the concept that every festival should be a shared celebration. It also conducts Chinnara Kalarave workshops for children and collaborates with similar organizations on issues related to peace and livelihood, further extending its positive impact on the region.

Through these various initiatives and commemorations, the Vedike continues to uphold the enduring legacy of Mother Teresa by fostering unity, compassion, and a spirit of service throughout the coastal region.

Manjula Nayak delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event. Sunil Kumar Bajal served as the master of ceremonies, ensuring the smooth flow of the program. Students from various schools and colleges actively participated in the event, demonstrating the intergenerational appeal of Mother Teresa’s message.