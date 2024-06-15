Socialising & relaxation part of Simple Kaul’s routine for mental fitness

Mumbai: Actress Simple Kaul has emphasised mental fitness, sharing how socialising and relaxation are important aspects of her routine.

Speaking about mental fitness, Simple, who is known for her work in ‘Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls’, and ‘Shararat’, said: “Maintaining mental fitness is crucial, as I’ve emphasised. It’s not just about physical fitness; mental wellness plays a significant role as well. Meditation is a practice I engage in regularly. Given my profession in the restaurant industry, I naturally encounter friends frequently.”

“Socialising and relaxation are important aspects of my routine. On Sundays, I indulge a bit, watching films and taking walks on the beach or with friends. Additionally, I incorporate affirmations and gratitude meditation into my daily life to stay motivated and mentally fit. Portion control is something I prioritise during tastings and trials at my restaurant, and I balance indulgences with increased physical activity,” she added.

On how she stays fit physically, Simple said she follows a specific diet plan which has proved transformative for her.

“I aim to finish my meals a few hours before bedtime and prioritise a light breakfast followed by a balanced lunch and dinner. While I’m currently focused on weight loss, I generally practise moderation in my diet, avoiding junk food and excessive indulgences. Regular exercise, including gym sessions, walks, and swimming, is integral to my fitness regimen. I supplement my diet with vegetarian protein sources like paneer, soya, and quinoa, along with vegan protein shakes,” she said.

The ‘Jeannie Aur Juju’ actress added: “Yoga is another practice I believe in, and I plan to incorporate it more regularly into my routine. Additionally, I prioritise self-care in the mornings, engaging in pranayama and meditation to set a positive tone for the day.”

“Overall, being fit means being mentally and physically strong, maintaining a toned body, and embracing a holistic approach to wellness,” she concluded.