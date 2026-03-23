Society of St. Vincent de Paul Hosts Interactive Seminar on Service and Dignity in Bendur

Mangaluru: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SSVP), Mangalore Central Council, in collaboration with the SSVP Bendur Conference, successfully hosted an interactive seminar focused on the core principles of Vincentian service and dignified living. The event, held at the Bendur parish hall on Sunday, March 22, 2026, brought together a diverse group of participants, fostering a spirit of unity and shared purpose.

The seminar commenced at 10:30 a.m. with a prayer service led by Fr. Flavian Lobo, Spiritual Advisor of SSVP Mangalore Central Council. Fr. Lobo invoked divine blessings upon the assembly, setting a tone of reverence and reflection for the day’s proceedings. The programme was expertly coordinated by Mr. Joe Coelho, ensuring a smooth and engaging experience for all attendees.

The seminar drew approximately 100 participants, including esteemed members of the Mangalore Central Council, dedicated office bearers from the Episcopal Area Council and City Area Council, and active members of the Bendur Conference. The diverse representation underscored the widespread commitment to the Society’s mission of serving the less fortunate.

A highlight of the seminar was the inspiring session delivered by Dr. Lavina Noronha of Ave Maria Palliative Care Center. Speaking on the theme, “We are not the givers, but the blessed ones to serve,” Dr. Noronha eloquently articulated the essence of Vincentian service. She emphasized the critical importance of compassionate listening and serving the poor with dignity and respect, advocating for a responsible approach to identifying genuine needs and providing appropriate assistance. Drawing upon her extensive 36 years of experience in palliative care, Dr. Noronha shared poignant real-life anecdotes that deeply resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impression of the transformative power of selfless service.

Mr. Joseph Menezes, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, addressed the gathering on the topic of “Ageing with Dignity: Learn to Live and Give.” He provided invaluable insights into leading a life of dignity anchored by financial security. Mr. Menezes encouraged participants to cultivate disciplined saving habits, even on a small scale, and stressed the significance of financial literacy, prudent investment strategies, and thoughtful long-term financial planning. His practical advice resonated strongly with the attendees, offering actionable steps towards securing their financial well-being and enabling them to continue contributing to society.

The formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks gracefully proposed by Mrs. Falvi Lobo of the Bendur Conference, expressing gratitude to the speakers, organizers, and participants for their contributions to the success of the seminar.

Following the formal sessions, a fellowship meal, blessed by Fr. Flavian Lobo, provided an opportunity for informal interaction and networking among the participants. The shared meal fostered a sense of community and strengthened the bonds of fraternity among those dedicated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s noble mission. The seminar served as a valuable platform for reflection, learning, and renewed commitment to serving the poor and promoting dignity within the community.