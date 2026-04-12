Somy Ali asks ‘where are you Raj Kiran ji?’ in an emotional post

Mumbai: Actress Somy Ali has been actively looking for the popular actor from the 80s, Raj Kiran, for almost 2 decades now.

As part of her quest to learn about the whereabouts of the ‘Karz’ actor, Somy penned a heartfelt post for Kiran on her official Instagram handle on Sunday.

Recalling their shooting days together, she admitted that his movie “Arth” happens to be her all-time favourite.

Reminiscing about the memories of their last movie together, “Agnichakra”, Somy wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Raj Kiran ji…Where are you? As your film Arth is one of my all-time favorites, I’ve been carrying memories of our Bollywood days — especially our last film together, Agnichakra — like quiet treasures. The warmth, the laughter… my heart keeps pulling me back. (sic)”

Somy revealed that she has even visited Kiran’s last known location, Atlanta, many times.

“I heard your last known whereabouts were in Atlanta, a city I’ve visited many times. If anyone knows how to reach him, please tag him or message me. Some connections deserve to be found again,” she went on to add.

Somy signed off, saying, “With love and hope, Somy Ali.”

For those who do not know, Raj made a name for himself as a romantic hero with movies such as “Karz”, “Teri Meherbaniyan”, “Ghar Ho To Aisa”, and “Bulundi”. However, he soon got typecast as a side hero.

After facing a decline in his career, Raj reportedly went into depression and even went on to face some domestic crises.

He was reportedly admitted to Byculla Mental Asylum in Mumbai. Later on, Raj allegedly abandoned everything and moved to New York, and while he was there, he suddenly went missing.

Raj’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

When Somy learned about Raj’s disappearance, she promised late Rishi Kapoor that she would find his close friend. Unfortunately, she has not been able to fulfill her promise till now despite her best efforts.