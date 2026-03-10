Souharda Iftar Gathering Fosters Communal Harmony in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike hosted a Souharda Iftar Gathering on March 10th at the Sahodaya Hall of St Aloysius Deemed to be University, Baavutagudda. The event, held during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, was conceived to promote communal harmony and encourage interfaith celebration of festivals. The programme commenced at 5:30 pm.

Sunil Kumar Bajal, General Secretary of Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, initiated the proceedings with a welcome address. He greeted the assembled dignitaries and participants, emphasizing the critical role of celebrating diverse religious festivals in fostering unity and mutual respect within society.

The dais was graced by the presence of several distinguished individuals, including Stany Alvares, President of Konkani Sahitya Academy; Maulana Y.K. Abdul Azeez Darimi, religious leader of Mohiyuddin Juma Masjid, Chokkabettu; Dr. Melwyn D’Cunha, Pro Vice-Chancellor of St Aloysius Educational Institutions; B. M. Rohini, writer and retired teacher; K. Ashraf, Vice-President of Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid, Baavutagudda; Sr. Rose Celine, Generalate of the Bethany Congregation; Roy Castelino, President of Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike; and Manjula Nayak, President of Samrasya. The event was skillfully emceed by Raymond Kunjattabail.

Maulana Y.K. Abdul Azeez Darimi, addressing the gathering, underscored the significance of the event, highlighting its resonance with the teachings and selfless service of St. Mother Teresa, who dedicated her life to humanity irrespective of religious affiliation. He asserted that respect within society hinges upon individual actions and conduct, advocating for gentleness in speech, calmness in demeanor, and compassion in one’s heart. He commended the organization’s initiative, stressing the importance of interfaith collaboration in promoting peace and harmony. Referencing astronaut Sunita Williams, he emphasized the indivisibility of humanity.

Dr. Melwyn D’Cunha drew a parallel between human lives and rivers, noting that while their origins and destinations may vary, their onward flow remains constant. He emphasized the primacy of actions and behavior over outward appearances. He lauded Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike’s eight-year commitment to fostering peace and harmony amidst global strife and encouraged introspection on leading lives of integrity, guided by strong moral principles.

B. M. Rohini urged attendees to engage in self-reflection and critical analysis of their actions. She expressed her appreciation for the organization’s dedication to communal harmony, advocating for the continuation of such initiatives for the greater good of society.

K. Ashraf acknowledged the organizers for hosting the Iftar gathering, emphasizing its role in strengthening inter-community bonds and fostering mutual understanding of traditions and values.

Stany Alvares proposed that such Iftar gatherings serve as a foundation for enhanced unity among communities. He advocated for adherence to the religion of humanity, discouraging divisions based on religious differences.

Sr. Rose Celine emphasized that the shared human experience of God, fostering love and compassion, forms the common thread that unites humanity. Sharing a moral story on unity, she encouraged the continued propagation of kindness and goodwill within society.

Presiding over the programme, Roy Castelino stated that celebrating festivals like Iftar collectively promotes understanding of diverse religious traditions and practices. He emphasized that recognizing and celebrating differences strengthens mutual respect and contributes to peace and harmony within society and the nation.

The programme culminated in the Iftar, where food was served to all participants. The gathering drew individuals from various communities, embodying the ideals of unity, mutual respect, and communal harmony.

Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike remains committed to organizing similar programmes to foster dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among people of all faiths.