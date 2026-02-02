South Korea blanketed by heavy overnight snow

Seoul: Heavy snow blanketed South Korea overnight Monday, disrupting the morning commute, with snowfall forecast to continue in eastern and southern parts of the country, the weather agency said.

A heavy snow advisory was lifted for Seoul at 4 a.m. (local time), but city officials mobilised snow removal trucks throughout the early morning to spread deicing agents and minimise inconveniences to commuters.

The city issued a mobile alert at 6 a.m. to warn of slippery roads due to the overnight snow and advise commuters to use public transportation, reports Yonhap news agency.

Some parts of the wider capital area are expected to see light snow of less than 0.1 centimetre in the morning, while other parts of the nation will see more snowfall, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The eastern islands of Ulleung and Dokdo are forecast to receive 5-10 cm of snow, while parts of the southwestern provinces of South and North Jeolla will see snowfall of 3-8 cm.

Meanwhile, the eastern province of Gangwon, the central city of Daejeon, and parts of the southeastern provinces of South and North Gyeongsang are expected to see 2-7 cm of snow.

Most parts of the nation will see cloudy skies before clearing up later in the day.

As of 5 a.m., the temperature stood at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 3.7 degrees Celsius in the western port city of Incheon, minus 3.3 degrees Celsius in the southwestern city of Gwangju and minus 5.9 degrees Celsius in the southeastern city of Daegu.

Daily highs are expected to reach minus 1 to plus 6 degrees Celsius.