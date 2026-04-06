South Korea: Lee expresses regret over drone flights by individuals into Pyongyang

Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday expressed regret over drone flights by individuals into North Korea, saying that such behaviour has caused unnecessary military tension with Pyongyang.

Lee made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting, after prosecutors last week indicted three individuals accused of flying drones into North Korea between September and January.

Those indicted include a graduate student in his 30s, an employee of the National Intelligence Service and a military officer.

“Although this was not an act by our government, I express regret to the North Korean side over the unnecessary military tension caused by such reckless behavior,” Lee said.

Lee has previously criticised the drone incursions on several occasions, but this marks the first time he has expressed regret directly to North Korea.

He said civilians are prohibited from engaging in unauthorised, private acts that could provoke North Korea, stressing that even when such actions are deemed necessary for national strategy, they must be handled with the utmost caution, Yonhap news agency reported.

“It is deeply regrettable that individuals carried out such provocative acts toward North Korea on their own,” he said, calling such actions “unacceptable.”

Lee also addressed concerns among residents near border areas, noting that the incident had caused significant anxiety, Yonhap news agency reported.

“We need to carefully consider who such actions are really meant to benefit,” he said, urging relevant ministries to revise regulations and take swift measures to prevent recurrences.

Amid a rapidly shifting global landscape, Lee emphasised the importance of Seoul’s responsible role in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

“We should closely monitor the changes in the harsh international order, which requires more responsible action to ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

Lee has extended an olive branch to resume dialogue with Pyongyang since taking office in June 2025, but North Korea has rebuffed those overtures, formally describing South Korea as the “most hostile state” in a parliamentary speech last month.