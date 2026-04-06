Weather alert: Light rain, snowfall likely in J&K from tomorrow

Srinagar: Weather across Jammu and Kashmir was partly cloudy on Monday as the local Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast intermittent light to moderate rain and snow (in higher reaches) at several places beginning Tuesday.

A MeT Department statement said that the weather in the union territory is likely to remain partly cloudy on Monday, and light to moderate rain and snow (in higher reaches) is expected from the forenoon of April 7 till the evening of April 8.

The statement said a few places in the plains may receive moderate to heavy rain with light to moderate snow at higher reaches in a few places.

The forecast for April 9 and 10 says a brief spell of light rain and snow (in higher reaches) is expected at scattered places.

An advisory issued by the MeT office says there is a possibility of thunder/hail/gusty winds (40 to 50 KMPH) at a few places during April 7 and April 8.

“Intense heavy showers at a few places may lead to flashfloods/landslides at a few vulnerable places and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Farmers are advised to suspend all farm operations and travellers are advised to plan accordingly”, the advisory said.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 6.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 1.1 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg and 3.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam.

Jammu city had 15.7, Katra 13.4, Batote 6.1, Banihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu and Kashmir had less than normal rain and snow during the winter season, and this has triggered fears among farmers, orchardists and the common man about shortages of water for irrigation and drinking purposes during the summer months.

While February received lower than average snowfall, March had adequate precipitation, and April also began on a wet note in the union territory. This has raised the water level in rivers, streams, lakes, springs and wells across the UT. These water bodies were flowing at their lowest discharge in January and February.