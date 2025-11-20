South Korean President Lee approves final extension of special counsel probe into ex-first lady

Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung approved Wednesday a 30-day extension of an ongoing special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee, his office said.

A team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, has been conducting an investigation into corruption and other charges involving Kim, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and meddling in candidate nominations for elections, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Min’s team had extended its investigation twice after commencing its 90-day probe on July 2. Under the special counsel law, the investigation can be extended up to three times, and the third and final extension will allow the probe to run through December 14.

The special counsel requested a 30-day extension of the investigation and the president gave his approval after reviewing the matter, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a notice to the press.

“We expect the special counsel to continue conducting a fair and objective investigation in accordance with the law and principles,” she added.

On November 12, lawyers for South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee asked a court to grant immediate bail, citing her deteriorating health in prison, during her bail hearing.

The hearing was held at the Seoul Central District Court after Kim filed for bail on November 3, citing the need to treat worsened symptoms of anxiety and dizziness.

Kim, under arrest since August, has been standing trial on charges of involvement in stock price manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for elections and taking bribes from the Unification Church in exchange for favours.

Kim’s lawyers said that she lost consciousness several times in the past and her health is now in very bad condition in prison, unable to receive proper treatment.

They said she can accept all bail conditions, such as limiting the residence to home and hospital, a ban on cell phone use and wearing an electronic device.

They also said that it is too harsh to put Kim and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, under arrest at the same time. Yoon has been in custody while standing trial over his failed bid to impose martial law in December.

Special counsel prosecutors, however, opposed her bail, arguing that if she were released, there would be great concern about the destruction of evidence, such as through collusion with her associates.

Kim did not speak in person but only listened with her head bowed during the hearing.