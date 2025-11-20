India receives strong US congressional endorsement amid shifting global alignment: Report

Washington: India stands as the sole South Asian nation with consistent US congressional support amid mounting strains on global institutions caused by geopolitical polarisation, a report highlighted on Wednesday.

It added that this endorsement enhances New Delhi’s diplomatic leverage at global forums such as the G20 and the United Nations, enabling it to co-lead on 21st-century issues, including digital regulation, energy transition, and climate resilience.

“When US Representatives Ami Bera and Joe Wilson tabled a bipartisan resolution on November 17 reaffirming the strategic depth of the US-India partnership, it marked more than ceremonial solidarity. Coming amid shifting global alignments — from wars in Europe and the Middle East to sharpening competition in the Indo-Pacific—the move signals that India’s strategic value is now among the few constants in Washington’s foreign policy consensus,” a report in ‘One World Outlook’ detailed.

“Bipartisanship in today’s US Congress is a rare commodity. Yet, with 24 co-sponsors spanning both parties, this resolution reflects a remarkable convergence: India is not just a partner of circumstance, but one of strategic design. The message to New Delhi is clear—this relationship transcends administrations, personalities, and party lines. That political continuity provides India with something few emerging powers enjoy: predictability. It means decisions taken today on defence integration, supply chain resilience, and technology collaboration will not be discarded with the next White House transition,” it mentioned.

According to the report, by highlighting India’s role within the Quad, the resolution implicitly recognises the country’s emergence as a key balancing power in the Indo-Pacific.

“As China deepens its naval footprint in the region, and border frictions persist along the Himalayas, Washington’s reaffirmation enhances India’s deterrent equation. Expect expanded joint exercises under the COMPACT framework and growing interoperability that integrates Indian forces with US systems at a level once unthinkable,” it stressed.

The report stated that equally significant is the potential for co-developed defence platforms, including jet engines, drones, and cyber-defence infrastructure. These deals go beyond mere transactional hardware arrangements—they form the foundation of strategic trust, signalling to adversaries that India’s defence modernisation is aligning with the world’s cutting–edge military technologies.

“At its essence, this resolution is less about restating the obvious and more about recalibrating the possible. If both the US and India can translate this vote of confidence into pragmatic outcomes—joint projects, supply-chain redesign, shared innovation ecosystems—it could define the next decade not just as an era of strategic alignment, but of strategic ascendancy,” the report noted