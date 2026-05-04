Southern verdict a rejection of BJP, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday alleged that the BJP had systematically misused power in several northern states during the recent elections.

Speaking to the media at the KPCC office and in Kanakapura, Shivakumar said the BJP had engaged in large-scale misuse of authority, particularly in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

“In this election, the BJP has misused power extensively. Around 2.5 lakh Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed, and nearly 96 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls,” he alleged.

Commenting on Kerala, he said the United Democratic Front (UDF) had been brought to power with a significant mandate. “Despite an alleged understanding between the LDF and the BJP, people have blessed us with victory,” he said. Referring to Tamil Nadu, he added that although the DMK lost, voters had rejected BJP allies, thereby keeping “communal forces” at bay, and he congratulated the electorate.

When asked whether he had expected such a large majority in Kerala, Shivakumar said, “Certainly. During the campaign, I had expressed confidence that we would return to power with a two-thirds majority. All leaders in Kerala worked unitedly, and I congratulate them, along with the party workers and voters.”

He also said that the results from southern India send a clear message that voters have rejected the BJP.

On whether he would hold talks with the TVK, Shivakumar said he would act as per the party’s direction. “I do what the party asks me to do. I will not speculate on other matters,” he said.

Responding to a question about his earlier confidence regarding the Assam elections, he remarked, “As a politician, I must always remain hopeful.”

Addressing remarks about actor Vijay’s political experience, Shivakumar said his earlier comments were made in the context of statements during the campaign. “He had said that the Congress supported them. When we are already in an alliance with one party, how can we extend support elsewhere? It is not possible to split support between two parties,” he clarified.

On whether the Congress would support TVK in Tamil Nadu if required, he said, “I do not know what the party will decide. I will not comment on that. Our goal is to keep the BJP and its allies away from power.”

Reacting to criticism from BJP leaders that the Congress had lost in areas where he campaigned, Shivakumar said, “BJP leaders had campaigned in Bagalkot and Davanagere South as well. Why didn’t they win there? They make such remarks because they are given attention,” he added.



