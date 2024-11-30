SP delegation to visit Sambhal today over November 24 violence

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A 15-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by senior leaders under the direction of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, will visit Sambhal on Saturday to investigate the violence that erupted on November 24.

The team will meet local authorities, gather information, and prepare a detailed report for Akhilesh Yadav.

The delegation includes Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, five MPs, four MLAs, and three District Presidents. The party stated that the team is tasked with ensuring justice and presenting its findings to Akhilesh Yadav.

“The delegation is tasked with meeting the local authorities, gathering facts, and ensuring justice prevails. A detailed report of the findings will be presented to Akhilesh Yadav,” a party statement said.

The delegation plans to visit Moradabad first before proceeding to Sambhal. If permitted by the administration, they will also meet the victims of the violence.

The clashes broke out in Sambhal when a court-mandated survey team arrived at the Mughal-era Jama Masjid, which is under dispute due to claims of a Harihar temple allegedly existing within its premises. Protesters pelted stones at the police and survey team, escalating into violent clashes.

Vehicles were set ablaze, and firing ensued, leading to the deaths of four youths and injuries to several people, including police and officials. The attackers also caused widespread vandalism.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial enquiry into the incident.

The survey report for the Jama Masjid was due on Friday but was delayed as Court Commissioner Ramesh Chandra Raghav sought an additional 10 days to complete it. The report is now expected to be submitted on December 8, with the next hearing scheduled for January 8.

The Supreme Court intervened, asking the trial court to halt proceedings in the case and stressed maintaining peace and harmony. The mosque committee has been advised to approach an appropriate forum to challenge the district court’s survey order.

A large police presence was deployed around the Shahi Jama Masjid, especially during Friday prayers, to maintain order. The situation in Sambhal is reportedly calm, with schools open and normal activities resuming.

The SP delegation’s visit underscores the political and social significance of the incident as investigations continue into the root causes and consequences of the violence.