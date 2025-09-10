SP Hariram Shankar inaugurates Police Department’s Ambitious Project ‘Drishti’ in Kandlur

Kundapur: In a bid to bolster community safety and enhance policing capabilities within the expansive Kandlur Police Station limits, the Udupi District Police Department has inaugurated its ambitious “Drishti” project. The initiative, launched on Wednesday evening at the Bhavani Sanjeev Shetty Hall in Kandlur, aims to foster collaboration between the police and the public through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar presided over the inauguration, emphasizing the critical role of trust, faith, and mutual understanding in maintaining social harmony and preventing crime. “Where these foundations exist, crimes do not occur,” stated SP Shankar, highlighting the proactive approach of the Drishti project.

The need for the initiative stems from the significant area and population covered by the Kandlur Police Station, which encompasses nearly 60,000 residents. Despite the vast jurisdiction, the station is staffed by only 28 personnel, leading to limitations in maintaining law and order and conducting essential night patrols. The Drishti project seeks to address these challenges by leveraging public participation to augment the police force’s capabilities. The initial goal is to establish at least 50 community groups under the PPP model.

During the inauguration, SP Shankar elaborated on the importance of public involvement for the success of any government scheme. He underscored that the Drishti project hinges on active community participation to create a safer environment for all residents.

Rajesh K.C., District Second-in-Command of the Home Guard, lauded the SP’s proactive measures to curb crime in the district through innovative projects. He acknowledged the daunting task faced by the police, who are responsible for the safety and welfare of a vast citizenry with limited resources. “If the public actively participates in people-friendly initiatives of the department, society can remain peaceful and harmonious,” Rajesh K.C. stated.

The event also featured addresses from prominent community leaders, including Maulana Iliyaz Nadvi, religious leader of Kandlur Mosque, Vijay Putran, Vice-President of Kandlur Gram Panchayat, and Vijay Fernandes of Jumbo Star Security Agency, Udupi, who all pledged their support for the Drishti project. Nausheen Hasrat, President of Kandlur Gram Panchayat, Fazal Qasim, President of Drishti Project, and PDO Renuka Shetty were also in attendance.

The official launch of the Drishti project was marked by the symbolic handover of the project flag to Ganesh of Kota, a volunteer who has committed to serving under the initiative.

Earlier in the program, Kundapur Sub-Division DySP H.D. Kulkarni provided an introductory overview of the Drishti project, while Circle Inspector Jayaram Gowda welcomed the attendees. Station House Officer Bhimashankar delivered the vote of thanks, and Head Constable Madhusudhan Uppinakudru served as the master of ceremonies.

The Drishti project signifies a collaborative effort between the Kundapur Police and the community of Kandlur to create a safer, more secure environment through cooperation and shared responsibility. It is hoped that this initiative will serve as a model for other police districts seeking to enhance community policing through public-private partnerships.