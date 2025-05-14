Speaker Khader Emphasizes Local Consultation in Coastal Erosion Prevention Efforts

Mangalore: Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has directed officials to prioritize community input and specialized regional approaches in the implementation of coastal erosion prevention measures across the coastal districts. Speaking at a meeting held Wednesday at the Circuit House in Mangalore, Mr. Khader addressed concerns raised regarding the application of unsuitable technologies in current erosion control projects.

“Widespread objections came from the public regarding officials carrying out coastal erosion works using technology that is not suitable for the local area,” stated Speaker Khader. He emphasized the importance of incorporating the experiential knowledge of local fishermen and coastal residents, who possess decades of understanding regarding the specific dynamics of sea waves in the region. “Their opinions should be heard, and the work should be carried out accordingly,” he added.

The Speaker also highlighted the availability of a substantial government grant of ₹200 crore, allocated to the three coastal districts specifically for sea defense works. He instructed officials to avoid fragmented, small-scale projects and instead focus on comprehensive solutions in areas most severely affected by coastal erosion. Mr. Khader specifically directed the prompt commencement of the fisheries jetty construction in Ullal Kotepura, urging officials to expedite all necessary procedures and secure a suitable location for the proposed 150-meter jetty.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Chief Engineer of Karnataka Inland Water Transport Authority Diwakar Naik, Joint Director of Fisheries Siddayya, Deputy Director Dileep, CRZ Regional Director Raghu, Sushmita, and Ullal Tahsildar Puttaraju, among others.