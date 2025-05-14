Yenepoya University Announces ICON YOUTH 2025, a Landmark International Youth Conference

Mangalore: A press conference was recently held at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, announcing the much-anticipated ICON YOUTH 2025 – International Youth Conference. This prestigious event, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), is scheduled for May 15 and 16, 2025.

The two-day mega event will host over 650 youth delegates from across 20 Indian states — Assam, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal — as well as international participants from Nigeria, Nepal, and Tibet. Eminent international speakers are expected from Sri Lanka, Russia, Nigeria, and Thailand.

Inaugural Ceremony:

The official inauguration will be held on May 15 at 10:00 AM at the Yenepoya Endurance Zone.

Dr. Sara Jyl Salmi, Director of International Cooperation, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, will inaugurate the event.

Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya University, will deliver the keynote address, and Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya University, will preside over the ceremony.

Poster Exhibition – A Platform for Innovation:

Under the theme “Toward Inventive Frontiers – Ideathon for Transformative Startups”, 145 students will present their innovative ideas through a poster exhibition. This competition aims to provide a platform for youth-driven technological, entrepreneurial, and social innovations.

Special Lectures & Panel Discussions:

The conference will feature 18 speakers and 4 moderators from India and abroad, engaging in thought-provoking sessions on nurturing the next generation of leaders. Key themes include:

Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Women at the Heart of Development

Space Research and Youth Involvement

Empowering Youth for a Sustainable Future

Youth Power for a Developed India

Youth in the Digital Era

Youth as Catalysts for Community Transformation

Valedictory Ceremony and Awards:

The valedictory function will take place on May 16, with the following dignitaries in attendance:

Mr. Ranadeep D., IAS, Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka

Mr. Chetan R., IPS, Commissioner, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Karnataka

Mr. Selvan, Program Advisor, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India

Dr. Pratap Lingayya, State NSS Officer, Government of Karnataka

Mr. Karthikeyan Madheesh Parikh, Founding Director, BRICKS Youth Alliance

The session will be presided over by Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya University. Winners of the poster exhibition will be felicitated during this ceremony.

ICON YOUTH 2025 – Vision and Objectives:

The core vision of ICON YOUTH 2025 is to provide a transformative platform for youth from India and abroad to interact with entrepreneurs, youth achievers, policymakers, and leaders from the public and private sectors. The key objectives are:

To facilitate cross-cultural exchange of experiences among youth from diverse backgrounds

To promote skill development in leadership, entrepreneurship, policy-making, and social commitment

To foster understanding of global goals in the context of sustainable development and digital innovation

To actively involve youth in building a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India)

About the Organizers:

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, plays a pivotal role in youth empowerment, investing tirelessly in the nation’s development through youth engagement. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), with its outstanding contributions to education, health, and community service, stands as a model of academic and societal excellence.



