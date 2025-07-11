Spurs sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham on long-term deal

London: Tottenham Hotspur have signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, subject to work permit, the Premiere League club said.

The Ghana international has agreed to a long-term contract and will wear the number 20 shirt.

He joined West Ham United in August 2023 and made his Premier League debut the following month as a substitute before netting two goals on his full debut, which came in the UEFA Europa League.

He enjoyed an impressive first campaign in English football with 14 goals and nine assists to his name. That term, he also claimed West Ham’s Goal of the Season prize with a sensational solo effort against SC Freiburg in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League – a goal which was also nominated for the 2024 FIFA Puskas Award.

Named Ghana Footballer of the Year in each of the last two years, the forward made a total of 80 appearances in all competitions over a two-year-spell at London Stadium, scoring 19 times.

Mohammed spent his early years locally with Strong Tower FC before joining the Right to Dream Academy in 2012.

Ahead of his 18th birthday, he moved to Europe and joined Nordsjaelland in 2018 and, after making 57 senior appearances and scoring 14 times for the Danish outfit, he earned a move to Ajax in July, 2020.

Mohammed made an instant impact for the Dutch side with four goal involvements in his opening three appearances. In his debut season, he helped Ajax claim the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup (KNVB Cup).

Having represented Ghana at Under-20 level, he earned his first senior cap in November, 2019, and scored on his debut in 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over South Africa. He has 42 caps and 12 goal for his country to date.

Mohammed was called up to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and scored twice in the group stage. He has also represented Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.