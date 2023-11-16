Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya to be Inaugurated on January 22 – Pejawar Swamiji

Udupi: Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will inaugurated on January 22. The idol will be installed in the temple during the Abhijith muhurta in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Everyone will not be allowed to enter the temple on the inaugural day for security and other reasons said Udupi Pejawar math seer and trustee of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji.

Addressing the press meeting in Udupi on November 16, Swamiji said that Devotees may watch the ceremony live on large screens at Ram temples in their respective villages, towns or cities. Ram mandirs across India will perform a special puja and distribute Prasadam to devotees on that day.

At Ayodhya, the Mandala Utsava will be conducted after the Prana Pratithsha (consecration) of Lord Sri Rama, that is from January 23 to March 10. Every day, abhisheka and different pujas will be held. Devotees may visit the Ram temple during this time said, Sri Vishwaprasanna Swamiji.

The Swamiji also said that there would be no list of the sevas to be performed at the temple. Service to Lord Ram and service to the nation is the same. Therefore, whoever intends to serve Lord Ram, serves the nation.