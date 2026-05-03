Sringeri recount row: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar alleges ‘large-scale conspiracy’, calls it a blow to democracy

Bengaluru/Vijayanagar: With the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) claim of victory after the process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri constituency in the 2023 state Assembly elections on the orders of the Karnataka High Court has been completed, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that a “large-scale conspiracy and systematic crime” had taken place in the Assembly seat in Chikkamagaluru district, calling it a blot on the country and democracy.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru and later in Hosapete, Shivakumar said he had not expected such developments.

“There are reports that former BJP MLA D.N. Jeevaraj misused officials and committed irregularities in postal ballots. Our (Congress) local candidates and agents had raised objections. After the counting process, both our agents, their (BJP) agents, and officials had signed. Even after that, this has been carried out,” he added.

Stating that the Congress would pursue legal action, Shivakumar said, “All political parties must be very cautious about such developments. There was a conspiracy to tamper with the postal ballots received by our candidate and declare them invalid.”

“A thorough investigation must be conducted into this matter. We will fight this legally and explore all available options in the courts. A similar injustice has been done in the Jayanagar constituency as well. We will continue our legal battle,” he added.

The process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections on the orders of the Karnataka High Court has been completed, and a report has been submitted to the Election Commission of India.

The BJP on Sunday claimed victory based on the figures provided by the Election Officer, though the official result is yet to be announced by the ECI.

However, on Saturday, sitting Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda claimed victory following the recount and celebrated with his supporters near the counting centre.

After the formal conclusion of the recounting process, the BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over alleged “vote theft”.

Election Officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty said, “The Karnataka High Court had raised concerns regarding the difference in votes secured by the candidates. In the case of Jeevaraj (BJP candidate), his postal votes have reduced by two, from 692 to 690. In the case of T.D. Rajegowda (Congress MLA), his earlier total of 569 votes has come down to 314, a difference of 250 votes.”

The Sringeri constituency drew significant attention during the 2023 Assembly elections, where BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj lost to Congress candidate T.D. Rajegowda by a narrow margin of 201 votes.

Following the recount, Rajegowda’s postal votes have reduced by 250, prompting the BJP to claim victory.

State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said, “It is a matter of joy. In the Sringeri Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district, former legislator D.N. Jeevaraj had immediately questioned the verdict when he was declared defeated. The matter went to the High Court, and subsequently, a recount was conducted as per its directions. I received information at around 1.55 a.m. that Jeevaraj has won by 56 votes.”

Vijayendra alleged that Congress was exerting pressure on officials to prevent the declaration of results.

“The defeated candidate and sitting MLA, T.D. Rajegowda is attempting to seek time to approach the High Court regarding the outcome. I appeal to everyone through the media that Jeevaraj has won with the blessings of the people. He has already suffered injustice for three years. This should not continue. Congress should accept the people’s verdict and allow him to serve as their representative for the remaining two-year term,” the State BJP President said.