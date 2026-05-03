CCBI Releases Landmark Book: ‘Mission in the Digital Environment – Social Media Engagement and SOPs for the Catholic Church in India’

Bengaluru: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) today launched a major new publication titled Mission in the Digital Environment: Social Media Engagement and SOPs for the Catholic Church in India. The book was officially released on the final day of the National Synodal Assembly, themed “Synodal Pilgrims of Hope,” by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Poola, and His Grace Archbishop Peter Machado.

The book offers a comprehensive strategic and pastoral framework for the Catholic Church’s engagement with social media in India. Grounded in the Church’s rich communication tradition — from the teachings of Vatican II to the realities of the digital era — it demonstrates how the ecclesial mission can be authentically lived out in online spaces.

Drawing on contemporary digital trends and India’s specific pastoral realities, the publication provides practical Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for clergy, religious, and lay leaders. These guidelines empower them to communicate effectively, responsibly, and creatively across digital platforms.

It highlights evangelisation through dialogue, credibility, and authentic witness, while directly addressing critical challenges such as misinformation, polarisation, and digital fatigue. The book also underscores the importance of ongoing formation, strategic content planning, crisis communication, and clear ethical guidelines to ensure a consistent and unified Church presence online.

Designed as both a vision document and a hands-on practical guide, this resource equips Church communicators to advance communion, participation, and mission in India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.