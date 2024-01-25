St Aloysius Gonzaga School: Annual Sports Day of Kindergarten Section

Mangaluru: The Kindergarten Annual Sports Day of St Aloysius Gonzaga School was held on January 23, 2024, in the Gonzaga Hall. The Chief Guest, Kush J, Captain of the Mangalore University team and participant in the South Zone National University Table Tennis Tournament, expressed his opinion that sports are about fun, creating memories, and winning prizes. He emphasized that sports teach important values such as teamwork, leadership, and giving one’s best.

The Principal, Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, stated that sports are essential for three reasons: fitness, health, and mental well-being. The tiny tots showcased their sportsmanship through a synchronized march-past and various displays. They actively participated in all the fun-filled events.The Vice Principal and Kindergarten Coordinator, Ms Aparna Suresh, along with the Physical Education teacher, Ms Agnes Saldanha, were present for the occasion.

Ranon Sion DCosta of KG II-A welcomed the gathering, and Daivik Kotegar of KG I-A highlighted the significance of the day. A vote of thanks was delivered by Nia Castelino and Swara Anchan of Pre KG-A. The program was compered by Ms Averyl Rebello.