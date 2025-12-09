St Aloysius Gonzaga School Celebrates Yuvaraj D. Kunder’s National Triumph

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School orchestrated a distinguished felicitation ceremony on December 9, 2025, to recognize Master Yuvaraj D. Kunder, a Class VIII student, for his exceptional achievements at the SGFI National-Level Athletics Championship. The event underscored the institution’s commitment to fostering athletic excellence and recognizing student accomplishments on a national platform.

Master Kunder was received with considerable fanfare, arriving in an open jeep accompanied by the school’s Physical Education instructors. The celebration was attended by Rev. Fr. Rohan D. Almeida SJ, Principal of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, along with Vice-Principals, Mr. Dheeraj Kotian and Mrs. Veena D. Kotian, the proud parents of the celebrated student, and Mr. Bhakshith Salian, his esteemed coach from the Khelo India Center, Mangaluru.

In his address to the assembled students and faculty, Rev. Fr. Rohan D Almeida SJ extended his heartfelt congratulations to Yuvaraj D. Kunder. He further urged the student body to embrace the “3Ds”—Dream big, Dedication, and Determination—as fundamental principles in the pursuit of excellence in all endeavors. Mr. Bhakshith Salian, Yuvaraj’s coach, lauded the young athlete’s unwavering dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit. He also acknowledged the pivotal role of St Aloysius Gonzaga School and Yuvaraj’s parents in cultivating and supporting young sporting talent.

Yuvaraj’s athletic journey commenced at the age of nine, nurtured by the steadfast support of his parents and the St Aloysius Gonzaga School. He has evolved from a promising skater into a rare dual-sport athlete excelling in both skating and athletics. His recent gold medal at the SGFI National-Level Athletics Championship distinguishes St Aloysius Gonzaga School as the only CBSE School in Karnataka to achieve this esteemed recognition. Furthermore, he secured two gold medals at the CBSE South Zone Skating Championship held in Palakkad in July 2025. His accomplishments extend to the CBSE National Athletics Championship in Varanasi, where he secured a gold medal in the 200m race and a bronze medal in the 400m event. His skating prowess is equally notable, evidenced by his two gold medals—in the 500m rink race and the one-lap road race—at the CBSE National-Level Skating Championship held at HSV Global School, Gurgaon.

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Yuvaraj thanked the school management, Principal, Vice-Principals, his coach, teachers, parents, and fellow students for their consistent encouragement and support. He dedicated his achievements to their collective belief in his potential and pledged to continue his pursuit of excellence in both athletics and skating, aiming for even greater accomplishments in the future. The felicitation served as an inspiration to the students of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals and fostering a culture of achievement in both academics and sports.