St Aloysius Gonzaga School Felicitates Yuvaraj D Kunder for Sporting Excellence

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School commemorated the remarkable sporting achievements of Yuvaraj D Kunder, a student of Class VIII, in a formal felicitation ceremony held at the Gonzaga Hall. The event, which took place on September 20, 2025, recognized Yuvaraj’s exceptional performance in both skating and athletics.

Yuvaraj’s recent accomplishments include securing a Gold medal and a Bronze medal at the CBSE National Championships held in Varanasi. Furthermore, his consistent dedication and skill have led to his selection for the prestigious School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Nationals, scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh this December.

Yuvaraj’s journey in the realm of sports commenced at the tender age of four and a half. Through unwavering commitment and relentless practice, he has amassed an impressive collection of accolades. In skating, he has been awarded 37 Gold medals, 13 Silver medals, and 5 Bronze medals. His prowess in athletics has earned him 16 Gold medals and 3 Bronze medals.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Principal extended heartfelt congratulations to Yuvaraj, lauding his perseverance and exemplary dedication to his chosen sports. The Principal further exhorted the student body to emulate Yuvaraj’s work ethic, urging them to strive for excellence in their respective pursuits and to set ambitious goals for themselves.

The momentous occasion was graced by the presence of Yuvaraj’s parents, Mr. Dheeraj Kotian and Ms. Veena D Kotian, who have been instrumental in supporting his sporting endeavors. Also in attendance were the Principal and Vice-Principals of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, all of whom applauded Yuvaraj for his remarkable accomplishments and his contribution to the school’s sporting legacy. The school community takes immense pride in Yuvaraj’s achievements and wishes him continued success in his future sporting endeavors.